Civils results declared, over 60 qualify for interview from TS, AP

Number of vacancies reduced this year

The results of the Civil Services Main Examination 2021 have been declared and about 60 aspirants from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to have qualified for the personality test.

At the all-India level 1,823 aspirants have been declared qualified for the personality test to be conducted in New Delhi in April this year. About 712 aspirants are likely to be certified for appointments to various positions including the I.A.S, I.P.S., Group A and Group B Services.

The number of aspirants qualifying for the Main is less than the previous year’s due to the reduced number of vacancies. “Most of the selected aspirants would be within a very narrow margin of marks. Though the personality test accounts for only 13.2% of the total marks in the scheme of the Main examination, this year the marks scored in the personality test are expected to have more than 40% impact on the final selections,” says V. Gopala Krishna, Director, Brain Tree, Hyderabad.

Rambabu Paladugu of La Excellence says that competition in the test is likely to be tough with 2.5 candidates competing for each vacancy this year. Srikanth of Analog IAS said the number of qualified candidates is the lowest in the last decade and so is the number of candidates called for Interview.

Mr. Srikanth said that candidates who have qualified would receive a Detailed Application Form-II, which will be available to the qualified candidates on the UPSC website from March 17 to 6 p.m. March 24. In the form, candidates have to mandatorily indicate their order of preferences for the services and also their preference for the various zones and cadres in the case of the Indian Administrative Service and the Indian Police Service.

Information submitted in DAF-II is important as it would be the basis not only for the questions likely to be asked in the personality test but also for allocation of services. “Selected candidates should seek counsel from seniors while filling in the details,” suggests Mr. Gopalakrishna.

Mr. Rambabu says that all the selected candidates have to produce original certificates on the date of their personality test, popularly known as the interview. Students from OBC and EWS need to submit their income certificates as well.