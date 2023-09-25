Civil Supplies Minister raises concern over eKYC updation, writes to Union Minister Piyush Goyal

September 25, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Hyderabad

Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar drew attention to the difficulties faced by Food Security Card (FSC) holders in connection with the implementation of new KYC regulations. In a letter to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Mr. Kamalakar pointed out that families with members who are working in West Asian countries and other States like Maharashtra have been finding it difficult to comply as they would have to travel long distances.

He pointed out that the KYC regulations pose a significant hurdle for Telangana residents from composite Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Medak districts, and those in Gulf countries, as well as for residents of southern districts like Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda who are currently working in cities like Mumbai.

Mr. Kamalakar appealed to the Mr. Goyal to reconsider these regulations from a humanitarian perspective. He stressed that the primary purpose of government is to safeguard the well-being of its citizens.

Meanwhile, Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan who interacted with fair price shop dealers as well as several PDS beneficiaries pointed out that the current circumstances warrant better facilities for even locals who are arriving to update KYC. He said that waiting arrangement for senior citizens and differently-abled people are required.

S. Q. Masood, a Right to Food Campaign member, expressed concerns that the exercise could lead to exclusion of poor people, especially migrant workers. “The government can ask for a simple declaration from card holders regarding active or alive family members, instead of putting them through this,” he said.