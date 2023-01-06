ADVERTISEMENT

Civil Supplies godowns to have roof-top solar systems to save costs

January 06, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC) has decided to save costs on energy bills by setting up roof-top solar systems in all its godowns. It also has plans to have electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations in all the fuel stations run by it.

The decisions were taken at a meeting held by Chairman of the Corporation S. Ravinder Singh here on Friday. The new initiatives would be taken forward with the cooperation of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO). Managing Director of REDCO K. Janaiah, Telangana Solar Developers Association president Ashok Kumar Goud and officials of CSC participated.

It was decided to set up solar systems in 26 godowns of the corporation in the first phase and also to establish EV charging stations in the three existing fuel stations run by it. The corporation has recently decided to have fuel stations in all 32 districts outside Hyderabad as also to have liquid petroleum gas (LPG) distribution agencies.

Later, they visited the District Civil Supplies Office of Hyderabad and decided to have solar system set up there after finding the premises suitable for the purpose.

