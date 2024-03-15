 Civil Supplies department to get additional revenue of ₹1,110 crore through sale of damaged paddy  

March 15, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Civil Supplies department is learnt to have earned additional revenue of ₹1,110.5 crore through sale of paddy that suffered damages due to untimely rains last year.

In response to the tenders invited by the Corporation, bidders quoted the price of paddy at ₹20,265 per metric tonne resulting in additional revenue to the Corporation. The department has called the tender for sale of 34.59 metric tonne of paddy that suffered damages and the price quoted is expected to yield ₹6,996 crore.

According to sources, the previous government had invited tenders for sale of paddy expecting a price of ₹17,015 per metric tonne which in turn would result in total revenue of ₹5,885 crore This was much less than the minimum support price of ₹20,600 per tonne and could have resulted in loss of ₹3,000 per metric tonne.

Though tenders were finalised subsequently, bidders did not come forward to purchase the damaged paddy. The Congress-led government, which took over the reins in December, cancelled the old tender and called for fresh bids. In response, bidders quoted ₹20,225 per metric tonne little less than the MSP resulting in additional revenue to the department.