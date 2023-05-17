HamberMenu
Civil Supplies corporation chief warns rice millers against deducting paddy weight

May 17, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation S. Ravinder Singh at a paddy procurement centre in Kamareddy district.

Chairman of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation S. Ravinder Singh at a paddy procurement centre in Kamareddy district. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Chairman of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation S. Ravinder Singh has cautioned rice millers against deducting higher weight than prescribed in the name of chaff and other material in the procured paddy while taking the stock for custom milling. Cases would be registered against millers for harassing farmers on the pretext of chaff and other material.

He also cautioned the authorities against lethargy as there were complaints galore on the deduction of paddy weight from across the State. At a review meeting held here on Wednesday, he said he would not hesitate to take action against even officials for causing trouble to farmers. He also warned of action against district managers of the corporation for millers’ delay in giving acknowledgment to paddy stock taken to them.

“It is illegal to deduct weight in the name of chaff, moisture and other foreign material by rice millers after the produce is weighed at procurement centres. The track sheet, account of paddy loaded into a vehicle that carries the stock from a procurement centre to an allotted rice mill, has to be filled based on weight recorded at the procurement centre and not after deducting weight by millers,” he said at the meeting.

He instructed the senior officers of the corporation to supervise the district-wise paddy procurement exercise on a daily basis and bring problems to his notice in case they were unable to address them. Further, he told the 10 special teams formed with civil supplies vigilance and enforcement officers to conduct field visits every day and inspect the purchases made at procurement centres and the quantities uploaded in the online procurement management system (OPMS) and the reasons in case of difference between the two.

The chairman instructed field-level officers to focus on the paddy being shifted to mills every day, and the delays in recording details in track sheet. He also asked the district managers of the corporation to ensure stationing of personnel from rice mills at every procurement centre, which he said was necessary but not happening.

He explained that the corporation had, so far, opened 7,183 procurement centres and purchased 27 lakh tonnes paddy from 4.03 lakh farmers as of Tuesday evening. On the same day, the paddy procurement last year was 18.58 lakh tonnes, he noted.

