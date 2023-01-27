Civil Supplies Corporation borrows ₹3K cr for clearing payments

January 27, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chairman of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation S. Ravinder Singh has stated that the corporation has borrowed ₹3,000 crore as loan from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and it would used for clearing the payments due to farmers in lieu of paddy procurement and to repay some short term loans taken in the past.

He stated this at the board meeting of the corporation held virtually on Friday. He said NABARD was the single bidder in tenders called for mobilisation of funds (loan) as per the provisions laid down by the Centre. Of the amount borrowed ₹500 crore dues to farmers for paddy procurement would be cleared on priority basis.

Mr. Singh explained the corporation had procured about 64.12 lakh tonnes of paddy produced in the kharif season from 9.65 lakh farmers. The worth of paddy procured was ₹13,189 crore. All but ₹500 crore payments were already cleared to farmers, he noted.