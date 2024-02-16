Civil society members hail SC judgement on electoral bonds

February 16, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

City-based citizens’ forums and civil society members have unanimously welcomed the Supreme Court’s latest judgement declaring the electoral bonds scheme introduced by the central government as unconstitutional.

President of the Forum for Good Governance M. Padmanabha Reddy said he fully, wholeheartedly supported the judgement.

“Electoral bonds, though initially meant to control black money, have now become synonymous with money laundering. Nothing is transparent, including the donors’ and the recipients’ names. Only parties in the power such as BJP at the centre, BRS in the state got benefited. In certain cases, 90% of the party funding was derived from the bonds,” Reddy noted.

It has translated into quid pro quo arrangement between political and corporate establishments. Without electoral bonds, which were being disbursed through the bank, there was no way such huge amounts of black money could be circulated in cash, he said.

Activist/politician Lubna Sarwath said the judgement came as a big relief, and termed the electoral bonds as unethical.

“It’s simple. When you want to hide something that belongs to public knowledge, the intention is not bonafide, it’s malafide. Donations through bonds perpetrated highly unequal footing among political parties and candidates,” Sarwath said. She contended the premise that the electoral bonds curbed the flow of black money, as the scheme lacked transparency.

“When the source is not disclosed, how is the money white?” she questioned.

Public policy campaigner Narasimha Reddy Donthi said the judgement by the Supreme Court bench created a level-playing field, and shut down the authoritative route of corruption.

“Funding to political parties has always been suspect and considered investments for favourable public decisions. The electoral bond scheme tried to legitimise such investments under an opaque mode,” Mr. Donthi said, and hailed the apex court for restoring faith in democratic institutional framework of Indian constitution, against ‘excesses of both political and executive classes’.

