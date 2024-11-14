Civil society groups conduct awareness programmes on caste survey in Telangana

Civil society groups and activists have been conducting online and in-person awareness programmes over the past fortnight to educate the public about the ongoing caste survey. While the awareness initiatives stress the importance of participating in the survey, concerns surrounding data use, data protection and privacy have also been raised.

In the run-up to the survey, several Muslim religious figures such as Maulana Ahsan al Hamoumi appealed to the public to participate in the exercise, underscoring its significance for the community. They emphasized that accurate data collected through the survey would aid in better policy decisions related to welfare.

Additionally, they highlighted the necessity of equitable representation for all communities, including Muslims, in local bodies, which could be better ensured through the survey’s findings. These messages, urging participation, were widely shared on social media platforms and WhatsApp, aiming to reach a broad audience.

Social activist Khalida Parveen expressed her support for caste survey. She said that policies beneficial for the public can be formulated, provided the government has the right intentions. “While there are some concerns over data use, we think that if there is sincerity, the issue of representation and backwardness can be tackled,” she said.

Despite the push for participation, concerns emerged among sections of the public in connection with questions on the survey forms, particularly the collection of information such as details about assets, properties and income.

Digital rights activist S.Q. Masood pointed at the public experience of a similar survey, an intensive household survey, conducted during the tenure of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) government.

