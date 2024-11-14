 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Civil society groups conduct awareness programmes on caste survey in Telangana

Published - November 14, 2024 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Civil society groups and activists have been conducting online and in-person awareness programmes over the past fortnight to educate the public about the ongoing caste survey. While the awareness initiatives stress the importance of participating in the survey, concerns surrounding data use, data protection and privacy have also been raised.

In the run-up to the survey, several Muslim religious figures such as Maulana Ahsan al Hamoumi appealed to the public to participate in the exercise, underscoring its significance for the community. They emphasized that accurate data collected through the survey would aid in better policy decisions related to welfare.

Additionally, they highlighted the necessity of equitable representation for all communities, including Muslims, in local bodies, which could be better ensured through the survey’s findings. These messages, urging participation, were widely shared on social media platforms and WhatsApp, aiming to reach a broad audience.

Social activist Khalida Parveen expressed her support for caste survey. She said that policies beneficial for the public can be formulated, provided the government has the right intentions. “While there are some concerns over data use, we think that if there is sincerity, the issue of representation and backwardness can be tackled,” she said.

Despite the push for participation, concerns emerged among sections of the public in connection with questions on the survey forms, particularly the collection of information such as details about assets, properties and income.

Digital rights activist S.Q. Masood pointed at the public experience of a similar survey, an intensive household survey, conducted during the tenure of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) government.

Published - November 14, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.