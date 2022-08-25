Civil society expresses concern over rising hate

ADVERTISEMENT

Human Rights Forum, Telangana State, has expressed concern over the rising communal hate and tense atmosphere in the city and across the State, and sought expulsion of MLA Raja Singh, who caused such a situation, from the State Legislative Assembly forthwith.

Through a statement on Thursday, the forum urged people not to fall in the trap of communal politics and conserve harmony towards restoration of peace in the city and State.

Political parties too should exercise restraint and protect democracy, the note said and urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to issue directions for expulsion of the tainted legislator from the Assembly and initiate legal action against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement urged MP Asaduddin Owaisi to take measures to placate the Muslim community enraged by Mr. Raja Singh’s comments.

HRF also urged the Muslim organisations to withdraw their protest rally planned after Friday prayers, and requested the religious heads to take initiative towards this so that the situation does not turn tenser. It has cautioned that the special police should not commit excesses in the name of controlling the situation.

A letter addressed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, by over 100 civil society representatives and prominent personalities, appealed for arrest of Mr. Raja Singh under stringent sections, and urged the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly to expel him from the House.

The letter appealed to the citizens of Hyderabad to ensure peace and harmony in their own neighbourhoods by forming peace committees.

“While condemning strongly hate-mongering for political gains promoted by such individuals, we as a group of concerned citizens and civil society organisations appeal to the people to not become pawns in this diabolical game. Getting provoked by such statements will strengthen and fulfil the agenda of such politicians. Let us seek justice without strengthening such forces,” said the statement signed by retired academics Rama Melkote, Padmaja Shaw, social activists Khalida Parveen, Kaneez Fathima, S. Jeevan Kumar, Varghese Thekanath, K. Sajaya, V. Sandhya, scientist Veena Shatrughna, and several others.