Civil services rank-holders from Telangana lauded

April 21, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The perseverance of Nandala Saikiran and Kolanupaka Sahana, who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination-2023, came in for praise from Justice E.V. Venugopal of the Telangana High Court.

Justice Venugopal lauded Saikiran (27th rank) of Velichala village in Ramadugu mandal and Sahana (739th rank) of Karimnagar Town for their stellar performance in the highly competitive UPSC civil services exam.

Hailing from financially poor and lower middle class families respectively, Mr. Saikiran and Ms. Sahana proved their mettle in the test, he said.

He congratulated them on their success when the duo met him at his residence in Karimnagar on Sunday and exhorted them to excel in their civil services career and contribute their mite for bettering society.

