‘Civil Services do not demand extraordinary brilliance’

‘Unlock Your Future’, a series of career guidance seminars by The Hindu – Future India Club and KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy held at Pragati Maha Vidyalaya

April 25, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
21st Century IAS Academy chairman Krishna Pradeep addressing students of Pragati Maha Vidyalaya in Hyderabad on Wednesday.



‘Unlock Your Future’, a series of career guidance seminars, by The Hindu – Future India Club and KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy, was held at Pragati Maha Vidyalaya here on Wednesday.

Advising students on dedicated preparation to succeed in competitive examinations, P. Krishna Pradeep of the IAS Academy said commitment and consistency in efforts lead to results.

Sharing lessons from his journey, he told students how he failed to crack the Union Public Service Commission examination several times, but eventually founded the academy that guided over 2,000 students excel the examination.

Inspiring the students, he explained the roles and responsibilities of IAS and IPS officers and their potential to positively impact society.

“Civil Services do not demand extraordinary brilliance but highest levels of determination combined with effective preparation,” he told them.

Pragati Maha Vidyalaya principal A. Madhavilatha said seminars such as ‘Unlock Your Future’ help students make informed career decisions.

The Hindu FIC, as part of the initiative, presented three sets of The Hindu editorial books to the college library.

