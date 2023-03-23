HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Civil Aviation Ministry identified Nagarjunasagar water aerodrome under UDAN scheme: MoS V. K. Singh

Gen. Singh replies to Uttam Kumar Reddy’s query in Lok Sabha.

March 23, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. V. K. Singh. File

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. V. K. Singh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that Nagarjunasagar water aerodrome has been identified under the UDAN scheme for development.

The Ministry has made a provision of ₹20 crore under revival of unserved and underserved airports scheme for the development of water aerodrome and seaplane operations. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. V. K. Singh (retd.) said in the Lok Sabha that Adilabad, Aleru & Kagazpur airports/airstrips were available in the tentative list of unserved airport in the UDAN Scheme document.

However, Jakranpally (Nizamabad), Palvancha, Mahbubnagar, Mamnoor (Warangal) and Basantnagar (Peddapalli) airstrips were not listed in the tentative list of unserved airports in the UDAN document. “However, these airstrips may be included in the list on the request of the State Government of Telangana, as per the provisions of UDAN Scheme document,” the Minister said.

He was replying to a query by Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on whether the Telangana Government had proposed the development/revival/upgradation of airports in these five locations. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy also wanted to know whether Nagarjunasagar was identified for development under the water Aerodrome category.

Gen. Singh said four rounds of bidding had been completed under the UDAN scheme so far. Airports Authority of India, the implementing agency, awarded 66 UDAN routes in Telangana so far under the concluded bidding rounds of which 42 routes had been operationalised. He clarified that UDAN was a market driven scheme and interested airlines based on their assessment of demand on particular routes would submit their proposals at the time of bidding under the scheme.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / development

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.