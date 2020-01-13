Civic problems put ruling party’s campaigners in a tight spot

Inadequate supply of drinking water, incomplete roads and underground drainage works and poor sanitation would become a headache for TRS in the municipal corporation elections. As water under Mission Bhagiratha is yet to reach the city, many areas are hardly getting 20 to 30 minute water supply.

“We hardly get municipal water for 20 minutes and if we are late in waking up from sleep we will miss the water that day and must depend on water cans in the market. We cannot understand why we don’t get sufficient water even though there was excessive rainfall this year and reservoirs are full,” questioned housewives in Subashnagar in division No. 43.

Bad roads

As regards roads, some are in bad shape dotted with pits and potholes and some though laid newly, often are being dug out for different works disturbing the smooth flow of traffic. In certain areas the roads laid one-and-a-half decade ago are being used still. However, main roads like Hyderabad road, Armoor road and Bodhan road have been beautified with new dividers, central lighting system and plantations in the medians .

Mosquito menace

Slum dwellers are unhappy over the lack of basic facilities and pucca houses. On the other hand, mosquito menace is there all over the city and though the municipality is doing fogging the menace continues with open drains and garbage.

Since the sanitation staff often play truant, garbage heaps are getting piled up at some places and street corners.

As the households must keep the rubbish inside home until the garbage collectors come they have to suffer stinking smell. Garbage collectors often abstain from duty and in their place no one comes. “Alternative staff must be engaged on the day when the regular collectors take leave on emergency. However, there is no alternative arrangement,” averred, Mohammed Ikram Afsar, a retired railway officer.

Another major problem in the city which would throw a challenge to the ruling party is traffic.