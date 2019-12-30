Civic polls: TRS to bank on development

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will bank on development, brought about by the government in the form of several welfare schemes, in the coming municipal election. Some party leaders, however, seem to be wary of the competition that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can give it in municipalities like Adilabad.

At a preparatory meeting of leaders and cadre here on Sunday, chaired by MLC Puranam Satish, who is in charge of party affairs in the municipalities of Adilabad, Nirmal, Khanapur, Bhainsa and Kagaznagar, speakers talked about the advantage that the party enjoys owing to its welfare programmes.

The leaders underscored the need to make the election a united fight.

Mr. Satish, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna and Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao said that there may be several aspirants for councillor tickets but all cannot be accommodated.

Those who miss will be ‘adjusted’ in nominated posts, the leaders assured.

Mr. Ramanna, nevertheless, criticised the BJP for bringing about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying it was divisive in nature.

This is expected to get some advantage owing to an anticipated polarisation of votes thanks to the TRS, MIM, Congress and Left parties in the State all uniting to protest against the new CAA and NRC.