‘Civic amenities poor in Nizamabad’

Differences and disagreement within the ruling TRS came to the fore with the party politburo senior member A.S. Posetty attacking the party local leaders and municipal corporation for poor facilities in the city.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that even as the Chief Minister was striving for development of the State, residents of Nizamabad Municipal Corporation were suffering from lack of civic amenities. Facilities have not improved in the NMC despite the government releasing ₹800 crore to it in the last five years, he added.

The corporation was prompt in collecting taxes from the people and the rulers were claiming that works worth ₹50 lakh were executed in each division. However, no development was visible in any division.

The city with four lakh population has not enough public toilets and no new flyover bridge was built in the last five years, he said.

‘Saplings neglected’

All the saplings planted along the road dividers between Borgoan and Kanteswar dried up as they were not watered during summer. Roads are narrow resulting in traffic congestion and the road between Gol Hanuman and Pochammagalli was marked out for widening five times but work was not executed, he said.

Mr. Posetty said that 95% roads in the city were dotted with potholes leading to accidents. Footpaths were not built and LED lights were not installed . Though huge fund was allocated for the Haritha Haram, saplings were not raised along main roads.

The civic body authorities are claiming that the city has 110 parks, against the fact that only two parks exist in the town .

Sanitation was worst in the city and workers were not cleaning the drains, he said and appealed to the Collector to take immediate action against irresponsible and corrupt officers in the NMC.