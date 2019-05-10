City’s 2BHK housing gets a fund booster

Double bedroom housing project in the city has received the much needed shot in the arm after the Telangana State Housing Corporation released funds to pay off the major portion of existing dues.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which is the implementing agency for the 2BHK project, has received ₹ 400 crore towards pending bills for the work completed, and cheques will soon be issued to the contractors, an official from the Finance Department shared. With this, the GHMC has received and paid ₹ 3,500 crore, out of the ₹ 8,500 crore earmarked for the project in the city. The actual work completed on the ground, however, is much higher in value, the official said.

Agencies’ ultimatum

The project to build one lakh 2BHK housing units for the poor and vulnerable in the city, has hit an impasse for the past few months, owing to non-payment of dues for the work completed. The pending bills over the months have amounted to ₹ 580 crore, and the agencies to which the contract was given have orally informed that they cannot carry on with the construction any more without their dues cleared. Beneficiaries too went into agitation mode, as seen from the demonstration conducted by residents of Bojagutta slum, who alleged that they had been paying hefty sums on rental accommodation after the in-situ housing project had started, forcing them to shift.

As of now, the project is limited to slum dwellers, and those displaced by Nala widening project in the city, who have been given possession certificates in advance as part of faith building exercise. Despite a good start, the project has faced inordinate delays in completion.

Though the then minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K.T. Rama Rao had promised that the year 2018 would be marked by house warming ceremonies of the 2BHK beneficiaries, only 176 units were delivered during the year, apart from the 396 homes built as pilot project in IDH colony in 2015.

Though it was aimed to complete and distribute at least 40,000 homes before elections to the Legislative Assembly, the target could not be met, as there was pending work in terms of creation of infrastructure such as internal roads, power lines, drinking water pipelines, and landscaping among others.

This year too, the deadlines have been defaulted upon, and not even one dwelling unit has been delivered so far. The latest release of funds is expected to speed up the works.