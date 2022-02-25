City youngster invited to speak in UK Parliament

Sai Ram Pillarisetti is pursuing MBBS from the University of Lancashire

Sai Ram Pillarisetti is pursuing MBBS from the University of Lancashire

A Telugu student hailing from Hyderabad and pursuing MBBS at the University of Lancashire, United Kingdom, Sai Ram Pillarisetti, was invited as a ‘Health Hero’ to the UK Houses of Parliament to interact with the MPs on public health issues.

A press release said that he is one among the four Health Heros to have been invited and is the youngest medical student to participate in the interaction event at the UK House of Parliament, which was organised by UNICEF, The One Campaign (Global anti-poverty organization), Save the Children, and others.

Sai Ram Pillarisetti was the only student chosen among the four UK ‘Health Heroes’ who were invited to interact with the Ministers and other dignitaries about a variety of issues, including vaccine equity and the importance of UK foreign aid.

He spoke about how much the UK's local health is linked to global health, as COVID-19 has shown, and highlighted his contribution to global health efforts through the development of a breast health app called ABC’s of Breast Health. The app, which is available in 12 languages, aims to empower women all over India with accurate information about breast cancer and dispel common myths.