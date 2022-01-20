City witnesses four chain-snatching incidents

Two cases in Jeedimetla; one each in Marredpally and Tukaram Gate

As many as four chain-snatching incidents were reported during the day on Wednesday in three police station limits.

An unidentified miscreant snatched a gold chain of a 65-year-old woman in Tukaram Gate police station limits.

According to the police, the accused was on a two-wheeler while the victim, identified as Rambai, was walking on the side of the road.

The accused snatched her gold chain and fled. Police are in the process of identifying the accused by analysing CCTV footage and are looking for other clues.

A similar incident was reported in the Marredpally police station limits at around 10 a.m.

Like in the case with the incident reported at Tukaram Gate police station, the victim, a 55-year-old woman, was a pedestrian who was walking near Indirapuram railway tracks and the accused was moving on a two wheeler.

The accused fled the spot after snacthing the 5 tola gold chain.

Two cases of chain-snatching were reported in Jeedimetla police station limits between 11.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m, police said.

The chains weigh 6 tolas.

Cases have been booked at these police stations and efforts are being made to nab the accused.