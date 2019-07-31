City to host Cerebration Business Quiz on August 2

The 17th edition of The Hindu Business Line Cerebration Business Quiz, presented by the Union Bank of India, is back.

It targets business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants and students from B-schools. The unique quiz, which is packaged as India’s toughest corporate business quiz, would be held across six cities – Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kochi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Hyderabad would host the event on August 2 at ICBM School of Business Excellence at Attapur.

Each team would consist of two people, representing a same college or a corporate entity. The preliminary round would see participants taking a written test, post which the finals would be conducted for top six teams. In the preliminary round, there would be 20 questions followed by a four-round finale. One team in each city would be declared the regional winners and would have the opportunity to fly down to Mumbai to participate in the grand finale. Participants can register by logging into http://www.cerebration.co.in. For queries, call +91 98997 70370.