Telangana

City to host Cerebration Business Quiz on August 2

more-in

To be held in six cities by The Hindu Business Line

The 17th edition of The Hindu Business Line Cerebration Business Quiz, presented by the Union Bank of India, is back.

It targets business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants and students from B-schools. The unique quiz, which is packaged as India’s toughest corporate business quiz, would be held across six cities – Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kochi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Hyderabad would host the event on August 2 at ICBM School of Business Excellence at Attapur.

Each team would consist of two people, representing a same college or a corporate entity. The preliminary round would see participants taking a written test, post which the finals would be conducted for top six teams. In the preliminary round, there would be 20 questions followed by a four-round finale. One team in each city would be declared the regional winners and would have the opportunity to fly down to Mumbai to participate in the grand finale. Participants can register by logging into http://www.cerebration.co.in. For queries, call +91 98997 70370.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2019 5:25:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/city-to-host-cerebration-business-quiz-on-august-2/article28763744.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY