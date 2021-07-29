Telangana

City surgeon 1st Indian to be part of ISHLT panel

Dr. Sandeep Attawar.  

City-based heart and lung transplant surgeon Dr. Sandeep Attawar has become the first Indian physician to be part of a committee under the International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation, which sets transplant guidelines for the medical fraternity around the world.

Dr. Attawar is the head of KIMS Heart & Lung Transplant Institute and had performed around 290 transplants till Wednesday, including 15 COVID lung transplants.

A new set of patient guidelines and new indicators for lung transplants are agreed upon every seven years which becomes the standard protocol followed by all lung transplant centres across the world. The committee has just released the new set of guidelines for selection of lung transplant candidates.


