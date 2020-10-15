City slowly getting back on its feet

HYDERABAD

15 October 2020 23:19 IST

Nadeem Colony in Tolichowki still has 12 feet water, keeping several homes drowned and residents stranded

The city, battered by the devastating rain on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday, is in the process of staggering on its feet again, as the rain water is slowly receding from its several colonies.

The causeway bridges on Musi River at Chaderghat and Moosarambagh are visible on Thursday, as against the spectacle on Wednesday when they were drowned by the swirling waters cutting off access to the other side.

Residents of Moosanagar, Shankar Nagar and other areas in the river banks got busy cleaning their premises and reorganising their homes, which went under water when the river was full stream.

There are, however, still areas where the water is taking longer to recede. Nadeem Colony in Tolichowki, for instance, still has 12 feet of water, keeping several homes drowned and residents stranded. Boats deployed by the Disaster Response Forces have been continuously at work, rescuing people and shifting them to temporary shelters.

According to the data shared by GHMC control room, Ganesh Temple area in Devi Nagar, Chudi Bazaar is 10 feet under water, and area under the Muslim Jung Bridge in Goshamahal, seven feet.

Shankar Nagar, Talab Katta, Shiva Nagar in Uppuguda, Moin Bagh in Eidi Bazaar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Riyasat Nagar, Ghazi-e-Millat Colony and Old Mahabubnagar Crossroads in Chandrayangutta, Al Jubail Colony and Hashamabad in Falaknuma, Prakash Nagar, Mayuri Marg, Chikoti Garden, and Brahmanwadi in Begumpet, and Ahmed Colony in Tolichowki, Mallikarjuna Nagar, Gunti Jangaiah Nagar, Reddy Colony, Sagar Enclave, Venkateshwara Colony, Sai Ganesh Nagar, Sri Datta Nagar, Bairamalguda, Malreddy Ranga Reddy Nagar, Durga Nagar, Yadagiri Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Dharmpuri Colony, Bhagyanagar, Tapovan Colony, Green Park Colony, Altaf Nagar, Sai Nagar, Kakatiya Nagar and Sowbhagya Nagar colonies, all in L.B.Nagar circle still have three to four feet of water, while one to two feet of water has remained stagnant in several other localities.

It is estimated that a total of 35,309 residents of these areas are affected, of whom, 550 persons are staying in various temporary relief camps where they have been shifted.

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, along with corporators and zonal commissioners of L.B. Nagar, Charminar, and Secunderabad, visited several inundated localities in the city.

He visited Singareni Colony and then the relief camp in social welfare hostel, Vivekananda Govt School where the evacuated people have been provided shelter where he instructed officials to provide medical check up and masks to them.

Along with MLA D. Sudheer Reddy and Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy, he visited Saroornagar Tank, where the water is still flowing through low lying colonies.

He inspected the Moosarambagh bridge along with MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, and directed the officials to have the debris on the bridge cleared immediately so as to allow traffic on it.