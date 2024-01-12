City receives five awards in Swachh Survekshan

January 12, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

GHMC has received five awards in the Swachh Survekshan for the year 2023, one in the category of cities with over one lakh population.

The city received awards as the ninth cleanest city, five-star rated garbage-free city, a clean city in Telangana, five-star rated city in Telangana with a population over one lakh, and the water-plus city. The ninth place is an improvement from the 10th rank the previous year, and a definite one from the 275th ranking.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, Additional Commissioner (Sanitation) Upender Reddy, Project Manager Soma Bharat and Sanitation Field Assistant Manjula received the award from Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

Contribution of the citizens’ voice, one of the four categories, made a great difference for the city, which scored 2019.4 marks in the category against a total of 2,170. On the whole, the city got 8,601.33 marks in the four categories combined, against the total 9,500.

Door-to-door collection, segregation at source, sweeping in residential, commercial and public areas, provision of litter and/or storage bins, processing of wet and dry waste, user charges, scientific landfill, cleanliness of drains and water bodies, screening of nullahs, responsibilities of bulk waste generators towards on-site waste, plastic waste management, management of Construction and Demolition waste, resolution of citizens’ complaints and other parameters were used to determine ranking in garbage-free city category, in which GHMC was one of the 12 urban local bodies to have got five-star rating. Three cities, Indore, Surat and Navi Mumbai, were given seven-star rating, and 49 cities were given three-star rating.

Water-plus status was given following a third-party inspection for 10 days from December 9. Swachh Survekshan - 2023 was based on the assessment of progress from April 2022 to March 2023 under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban covering 4,416 cities. It was conducted in four phases, with the annual cleanliness survey conducted between August and September, 2023 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

