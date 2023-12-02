ADVERTISEMENT

City police used technology to their advantage to ensure event free polling day

December 02, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In Cyberabad the response teams had shared live location with the control centre enabling fast response to any incident

Naveen Kumar

 

The city police officials took the tech-savvy path to tackle challenges and to ensure a smooth polling day on November 30.

Explaining the methods, Police Commissioner of Cyberabad Stephen Raveendra said that for the first time, they had developed Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology for better route response time. “All constituencies and all routes were digitised with critical polling stations and all of them were geotagged. The Quick Response Teams (QRT) have their live location shared with us. With the CC cameras across our commissionerate being monitored on live feed, we were able to route them easily for a faster response,” said the official. Every issue/incident was addressed within five minutes.

Officials from the Hyderabad city police said that the duties were assigned way ahead and all they had to do was to follow their roles. “The orders given to us were very clear and simple and the communication was well coordinated with other departments. Everyone had their roles assigned and it was executed well,” said an official.

As many as 129 patrolling vehicles, 220 blue colts, and 122 other vehicles were on the field on the polling day in Hyderabad. A network of 45 Flying Squad Teams (FST) and 45 Static Surveillance Teams (SST), along with static pickets were also operational.

