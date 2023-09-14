City police officials serve notices on Baby film-makers

September 14, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The officials from the Hyderabad city police served notices to the makers of the recently released Tollywood movie, Baby, stating that the movie promotes drug abuse among the youth.

City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand directed the makers of the movie to appear at the Telangana State Integrated Command Control Centre at 1 p.m. and explained that movies, being a highly influential and strong medium, will influence people and glorify the characters with negative shades.

In a notice served to the makers, the officials wrote to producer Srinivas Kumar Naidu, who made the movie under the Mass Movie Makers banner, which is directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam. “It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that in the movie, at time line 35:24 and 36:38, it is blatantly shown that the heroine character, played by Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and another character played by Kirrak Seetha are rolling the OCB paper and licking it and smoking it - which portrays that that the characters are smoking ganja,” said the officials, adding that the said content is also uploaded by the Baby movie team on YouTube.

The Supreme Court made the observation that, “it had been almost universally recognised that motion pictures must be treated differently from other forms of art and expression, because a motion picture’s instant appeal both to the sight and to hearing, and because a motion picture had become more true to life than even the theatre or any other form of artistic representation. Its effect, particularly on children and immature adolescents, is great.”

This also attracts the provision of Article 47 of Constitution of India in which it is envisaged that “the State shall endeavour to bring about prohibition of the consumption except for medicinal purposes of intoxicating drinks and of drugs which are injurious to health.”

