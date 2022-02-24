City police issues traffic curbs at Numaish

Police requested the general public to take alternate routes and avail public transport to avoid traffic congestion and parking problems.

In view of the 81th All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) at Nampally, Hyderabad city police issued traffic restrictions from February 25 to March 31 (from 4 p.m. till midnight everyday) to facilitate proper control and regulation of vehicular traffic.

TSRTC district buses, private buses and heavy vehicles coming from S.A. Bazaar and Jambagh intending to go towards Nampally side would be diverted at M.J. Market towards Abids. Similarly, TSRTC district buses, private buses, and heavy vehicles coming from Police Control Room and Basheer Bagh intending to go towards Nampally would be diverted at A.R. Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids.

Heavy and light goods vehicles coming from Begum Bazar Chatri and intending to go towards Malakunta would be diverted at the Alaska junction towards Darussalam and Ek Minar. Nampally and vehicles coming from Darussalam (Goshamahal Road) intending to go towards Afzalgunj or Abids would be diverted at Alaska towards Begum Bazar, City College, Nayapool.

Meanwhile, heavy and light goods vehicles including RTC buses coming from Moosa Bowli/Bahadurpura side intending to go towards Nampally would be diverted at City College towards Nayapool and M.J. Market.

