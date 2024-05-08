City police gear up for polling day

May 08, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

City police commissioner K. Srinivas Reddy addressing the media at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office about poll preparations and said that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will assist the city police in maintaining law and order at 383 critical polling locations. A total 14,000 police personnel are being deployed for the elections.

Two-level security will be provided at the polling stations, while three layered security is being arranged at the distribution, reception and counting (DRC) centres, involving Central forces. Twelve companies of CAPF are being brought in for the polls, of which nine have already arrived.

Field-level election campaign will be prohibited from 6 p.m. on May 11, and Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed for 72 hours.

About seizures, Mr. Reddy said a total ₹31.3 crore worth material has been seized so far in search operations, in cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other freebies.

The Telangana police have identified 1,688 polling locations, comprising 4,027 polling stations. Of these, 1,046 have been identified as critical polling locations, including 383 to be manned by Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Special Auxiliary Police Personnel (SAPP), and 663 by the Air Support Division.

Additional nodal officers have been appointed in two Parliamentary Constituencies (DCP South zone for Hyderabad and DCP East zone for Secunderabad) while 15 sub-nodal officers were already deployed for 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad city.

Meanwhile, 1,020 people have been bound over in 457 cases since the announcement of elections in the city with special focus on binding over of history sheeters, rowdy sheeters, communal offenders and previous election offenders, the officials informed.