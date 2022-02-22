City police auction 600 abandoned vehicles

Hundreds of motorcycles seized by traffic police for violating different norms lying abandoned at Gachibowli Traffic Police Station. | Photo Credit: File photo

Hyderabad City Police, in an attempt to free up police station premises and the valuable space around them, on Tuesday auctioned abandoned and unclaimed vehicles.

The auction witnessed about 550 bidders, mostly automobile and enthusiasts groups from the two Telugu States.

Participating in the 13th phase of the open event, Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said a total of 601 vehicles, including 33 road-worthy units, were put for auction. While the abandoned ones fetched ₹ 44.28 lakh, the fit ones earned a revenue of ₹ 7.46 lakh. The generated amount will be credited to the government’s treasury.

Jt. police commissioner (CAR) and auction committee chairman Kartikeya said the department was preparing to auction about 5,000 various vehicles in the next phase.