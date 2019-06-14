City planners get memo for negligence

GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore on Thursday directed the Town Planning section to issue memos to two officials, a City Planner and an Assistant City Planner, for negligence in property acquisition for the Bahadurpura flyover.

During his tour of the Charminar Zone, he expressed displeasure at the pace at which property acquisition for the flyover was taking place, and asked officials to issue memo to Charminar zone City Planner and charge memo to the ACP concerned.

He issued instructions for taking up the road between Habibnagar and Rakshapuram after acquiring properties. He also inspected the sanitation situation of the zone.