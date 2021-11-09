City NGO clocks 10 lakh low-priced dialysis cycles in 12 years

Each cycle offered at just ₹300 against the usual ₹1,500-2,500 charged by private hospitals; seven centres operating in city, one in Yadadri

City-based NGO Bhagwan Mahavir Jain Relief Foundation Trust (BMJRFT) has clocked 10 lakh dialysis cycles in a span of 12 years, with each cycle offered at just ₹300 against the usual rate of ₹1,500-2,500 or more charged by private hospitals. What’s more, the service is offered free of cost to patients enrolled under Aarogyasri health scheme.

The trust was founded by 16 like-minded Jain friends here in 2009.

Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference on Monday to mark the achievement, Chairman of the trust, P.C. Parakh said the efforts began by helping five people with dialysis. Gradually, they wanted to open a dialysis centre. They approached the government to provide space at a government hospital to open the centre. A portion of the District Hospital building in King Koti was allotted. The trust spent ₹1.5 crore to refurbish it and began offering the services.

Now, the dialysis is offered at seven locations in the city and one in Aler, Yadadri. Around 500 dialysis cycles are offered everyday using 189 dialysis machines. Till October 14 this year, they had recorded 10 lakh dialysis cycles.

The 16 friends are P.C. Parakh, Gautam Chand Chordia, Satish Khivsara, Inder Chand Jain, Rikab Parak, Rajender Kumar Dugur, Swaroop Chand Khotari, Ashok Kothari, Sunil Pahade, Suresh Surana, Vinod Kimtee, Shanti Bhai Shah, Prashant Shrimal, Hanumanmal Nakhat, Mahavir Kumar Patny and Sushil Kapadia.

Subsidised injections

Besides dialysis, the trust also provides injections required to maintain haemoglobin and iron levels at affordable prices.

“It has been supplying 14,000 injections a month. These essential injections include Erythropoietin, Iron Sucrose, Levocarnitine and dialysis kit. Erythropoietin 4K is provided at ₹160 against the MRP of ₹1,890, offering 91% subsidy, and Erythropoietin 10K at ₹520 at 75% subsidy; its MRP is ₹2,167. Iron Sucrose is given at ₹50 against MRP of ₹301 at 85% subsidised price, Levocarnitine at ₹50 as against ₹159, which is 69% subsidy,” a press release stated.

Mr Parakh said patients from other States also visit their dialysis wing at the District Hospital in King Koti, the trust’s headquarters, to collect the medicines issued on the last Saturday and Sunday of a month. The trust has saved over ₹125 crore by reducing financial burden on the patients.

The locations where subsidised dialysis is offered include District Hospital, King Koti, Mahavir Hospital, AC Guards Masab Tank, Ramdev Rao Memorial Hospital, Kukatpally, Gurunanak Medical Centre, Gurudwara, Secunderabad, Zoi Hospital, Attapur, Challa Hospital, Ameerpet, Indo American Hospital, Malakpet, and Community Health Center, Aler.

An event will be held on November 13 to express gratitude to hundreds of people who donated for the cause.