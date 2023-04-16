City indebted to residents of Jawahar Nagar, says Minister K.T. Rama Rao

April 16, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao promised the Jawahar Nagar residents a multi-faith crematorium along the lines of the same in Fathullaguda.

Speaking after launch of the leachate treatment plant outside the solid waste management facility on Saturday, Mr. Rama Rao said the whole of the city is indebted to the residents of Jawahar Nagar for accommodating the garbage treatment facility.

Though initially intended for 3,000 tonnes of waste, the facility is now receiving 8,000 tonnes of garbage from all corners of the city. Two more such facilities are in the process of being set up so that solid waste processing is decentralised, Mr. Rama Rao said.

The waste-to-energy plant capacity is aimed to be increased from the present 20 megawatts to 100 megawatts, and towards this direction, another plant with 28 MW capacity is going to be set up with an expenditure of ₹550 crore.

The minister also spoke about the construction and demolition waste processing facilities, and the sewage treatment plants under construction in the city.

He promised the Jawahar Nagar residents to release clean water from Malkaram lake within the coming one-and-a-half years.

The leachate treatment plant set up with an expenditure of ₹251 crore is set to cleanse the lake and improve the ground water for all the surrounding localities, he said.

The plant with capacity to treat 2000 kilo litres of leachate per day will be run by the Ramky Infrastructure Limited, the bidder for the project on Build, Operate and Own basis.

The Minister also launched distribution of title deeds towards regularisation of encroachments as per the government orders. A total 3,619 pattas have been distributed to the beneficiaries at Jawahar Nagar.