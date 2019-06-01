City gears up for festivities

Two successive years after rain dampened the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Hyderabad has been decked up with colourful lights to mark five years of the birth of the newest State in the Indian Union. While preparations are underway for a gala event at the Public Gardens, officials have lined up a series of cultural events to mark the occasion.

“This year’s Formation Day functions will show the social and cultural side of the State,” informed Harikrishna Mamidi, Director Telangana Culture.

A kavi sammelan in Jubilee Hall at 11.30 a.m. will kick off the cultural events. In the evening, Ravindra Bharathi will host a oggu dolu dance and Perini Sivatandavam performances marking the beginning of three-day cultural celebrations at the venue.

A 48-hour film making challenge with ‘Telangana Struggle’ as a theme has seen participation by nearly 107 filmmakers. “We will announce the winner of the film-making competition on June 4 to cap the Formation Day functions,” said Mr. Harikrishna. Simultaneously, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation is organising a three-day food festival at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road to coincide with the Formation Day gala.

A number of hotels and restaurants in the city are already hosting food festivals with the best of Telangana cuisine choices as part of the fare.