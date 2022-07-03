City emerging as Civil Services hub: Burra Venkatesham

Hyderabad is emerging as a major hub of Civil Services aspirants and the government is making all efforts to provide the right guidance to aspirants, principal secretary of Backward Classes Welfare department Burra Venkatesham said.

He was speaking at an interaction with successful Civil Services candidates after their felicitation at Osmania University by his department. Mr. Venkatesham said that the background of a student was not an impediment to cracking the Civils and majority of successful candidates come from modest backgrounds.

Mr. Venkatesham asked the aspirants to gain inspiration from those who have emerged successful and hoped that next year, at least 10 candidates from OU would enter into the services.

OU vice-chancellor D. Ravinder said that the university has started a new concept of “Join as a student and leave as a Civil Servant”, and as a part of it, the varsity was setting up a full-fledged Civil Services Academy on its campus.

About 20 candidates who secured ranks in the 2021 Civil Services were felicitated at the programme and they also shared their experiences and tips for success. Commitment, hard work and proper guidance were the key to success, the majority of the candidates opined even as they shared their personal travel in reaching their goal.

Sharat Naik, Smaran Raj, Ashok, Kiranmayi, Amita Ranjit, Janit Chandra were among those who shared their views. OSD to Vice Chancellor, Prof. Redya Naik, BC Study Circle Director, K. Alok Kumar, OU BC cell Director, Challamall Venkateshwarlu, OU SC ST Cell Director, Prof. Mangu, Minority Cell Direcrtor, Dr. Syeda Azeemunnisa were among who spoke.