City doctor’s technique finds place in global journal

A sequence of ten operative steps performed from initiation of dissection to completion of surgery titled ‘Goel’s technique of Laparoscopic Hysterectomy for Endometrium Carcinoma’ was published in the recent edition of International Surgery Journal. The technique was conceived by surgical oncologist and laparoscopic surgeon practising at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Dr. Vipin Goel.

Laparoscopic hysterectomy is performed in endometrial carcinoma, a type of cancer in uterus. “The sequence of the steps and the distinct way it is carried out without the use of vaginal manipulators or Myoma screws make this technique unique,” he said. The use of various vaginal manipulators for traction can lead to cancer cells entering systemic circulation and cause recurrence of cancer. Also, it could lead to bleeding, he added.

“This technique has been standardised to decrease the complication rate to a minimum. The main quality of this technique is the emphasis given on the identification of the anatomical parts. No structures are amputated till proper identification of them. Every surgeon performs the operation according to the surgeon's comfort. The technique described Dr. Goel is not completely novel, but it has fixed operative steps and their sequence makes it unique,” as per a press release.


