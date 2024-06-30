City celebrates cricket T20 World Cup win with fireworks and cheers

Firecrackers lit up the night on Saturday as India coasted home beating South Africa in an epic confrontation of T-20 World Cup Final. Minutes earlier it was a different mood across the city as motorists stopped their vehicles by the side of the road as the nail-biting final reached its final stages. Some other switched off their TVs. Prasanna Kumar, a cab driver, switched off the data on his phone to avoid palpitations. And then there was wild exultation as Hardik Pandya and Surya Kumar unleashed pyrotechnics just in the nick of time. Fire crackers lit up and people in residential colonies reached their balconies for a collective cheer about the Indian triumph. “We thought India will lose in the second over after three wickets fell. But we won. Victory matters,” said Prasanna Kumar as he and his friend sat on a pushcart to watch the replays and cheer the passersby.