City celebrates cricket T20 World Cup win with fireworks and cheers

Motorists stopped on the side of the road to watch the final moments

Published - June 30, 2024 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Watching the replays with smiles after India successfully defended their total to win the T20 World Cup.

Watching the replays with smiles after India successfully defended their total to win the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Serish Nanisetti

Firecrackers lit up the night on Saturday as India coasted home beating South Africa in an epic confrontation of T-20 World Cup Final. Minutes earlier it was a different mood across the city as motorists stopped their vehicles by the side of the road as the nail-biting final reached its final stages. Some other switched off their TVs. Prasanna Kumar, a cab driver, switched off the data on his phone to avoid palpitations. And then there was wild exultation as Hardik Pandya and Surya Kumar unleashed pyrotechnics just in the nick of time. Fire crackers lit up and people in residential colonies reached their balconies for a collective cheer about the Indian triumph. “We thought India will lose in the second over after three wickets fell. But we won. Victory matters,” said Prasanna Kumar as he and his friend sat on a pushcart to watch the replays and cheer the passersby. 

