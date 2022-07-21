City boy secures all India rank in CA
City lad Siddhant Misra secured All India 6th rank in the CA Intermediate exams securing 628 out of 800.
Of the people who appeared for both Group I and Group II, the pass percentage was 5.46% making this an even more creditable achievement, a statement from Rahul Coaching Academy said. Siddhant also passed his CA Foundation course with a distinction.
