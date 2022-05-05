City-based photog wins Amnesty Award/brief

Hyderabad-based Harsha Vadlamani won Amnesty Media Award for photojournalism for his series on COVID-19 pandemic during the second way in 2021. The photographs documenting the grim trail left by the disease was featured in the National Geographic magazine. While reports and photographs from urban centres in the country made it to the media, the plight of people living in rural areas went largely unreported. Mr. Vadlamani travelled to the interior hamlets of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana to capture images of the unfolding tragedy.