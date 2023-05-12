HamberMenu
Citizens’ plea to save Zenana Hospital

May 12, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

“Hyderabad will not be able to get World Heritage City tag if it no longer has any built heritage,” said Sajjad Shahid of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage. Speaking at a citizens’ meeting organised to find measures to prevent the planned demolition of Victoria Maternity Hospital, Mr. Shahid said the only building that survived the 1908 flood in the area is being razed.

“I have written a letter to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court to stay the demolition to allow the citizens to look for legal remedies,” said Mr. Shahid, releasing a copy of the letter. Dr. Shameem, who did her residency in the hospital, said every corner of the building is important for the history of Hyderabad and should be saved.

“If this building is destroyed one more part of our history will go. Our art, architecture and culture will not be known to anyone if we keep demolishing the built heritage. What will tourists see when they come to Hyderabad,” said senior advocate Unnam Muralidhar while brainstorming solutions to save the 115-year-old landmark hospital.

