Citizens join hands to celebrate and protect Constitution

February 04, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hundreds of individuals gathered in Hyderabad on Sunday evening for a march organised by Jana Gana Mana Abhiyan and Telangana for Peace and Unity, uniting in a call to celebrate and protect the Constitution and communal Harmony. The participants, including social activists, students and professionals, walked from People’s Plaza to the B.R. Ambedkar statue, concluding by holding hands in a circle and reciting the Constitution’s preamble in English, Telugu and Urdu.

Expressing pride in India’s Constitutional values, speakers emphasised democracy, secularism, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, pledging collective efforts to uphold this vision. The area resonated with slogans like “Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai, Aapas mein hain behen, bhai,” “Hamara Bharat, Sabka Bharat,” “Save Constitution, Save Democracy,” “Jago Bharat Jago, Nafrat ko door bhagao,” “Jago Bharat Jago, Himmat se Kadam badhao,” and “Samvidhan Bachao, Desh Bachao.”

