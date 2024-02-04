ADVERTISEMENT

Citizens join hands to celebrate and protect Constitution

February 04, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Jana Gana Mana Abhiyan and Telangana for Peace and Unity organise a march to protect the Constitution and communal harmony from Peoples Plaza, Necklace Road, to the B.R. Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Hundreds of individuals gathered in Hyderabad on Sunday evening for a march organised by Jana Gana Mana Abhiyan and Telangana for Peace and Unity, uniting in a call to celebrate and protect the Constitution and communal Harmony. The participants, including social activists, students and professionals, walked from People’s Plaza to the B.R. Ambedkar statue, concluding by holding hands in a circle and reciting the Constitution’s preamble in English, Telugu and Urdu.

Expressing pride in India’s Constitutional values, speakers emphasised democracy, secularism, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, pledging collective efforts to uphold this vision. The area resonated with slogans like “Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai, Aapas mein hain behen, bhai,” “Hamara Bharat, Sabka Bharat,” “Save Constitution, Save Democracy,” “Jago Bharat Jago, Nafrat ko door bhagao,” “Jago Bharat Jago, Himmat se Kadam badhao,” and “Samvidhan Bachao, Desh Bachao.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US