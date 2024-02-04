GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Citizens join hands to celebrate and protect Constitution

February 04, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Jana Gana Mana Abhiyan and Telangana for Peace and Unity organise a march to protect the Constitution and communal harmony from Peoples Plaza, Necklace Road, to the B.R. Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Members of Jana Gana Mana Abhiyan and Telangana for Peace and Unity organise a march to protect the Constitution and communal harmony from Peoples Plaza, Necklace Road, to the B.R. Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Hundreds of individuals gathered in Hyderabad on Sunday evening for a march organised by Jana Gana Mana Abhiyan and Telangana for Peace and Unity, uniting in a call to celebrate and protect the Constitution and communal Harmony. The participants, including social activists, students and professionals, walked from People’s Plaza to the B.R. Ambedkar statue, concluding by holding hands in a circle and reciting the Constitution’s preamble in English, Telugu and Urdu.

Expressing pride in India’s Constitutional values, speakers emphasised democracy, secularism, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, pledging collective efforts to uphold this vision. The area resonated with slogans like “Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai, Aapas mein hain behen, bhai,” “Hamara Bharat, Sabka Bharat,” “Save Constitution, Save Democracy,” “Jago Bharat Jago, Nafrat ko door bhagao,” “Jago Bharat Jago, Himmat se Kadam badhao,” and “Samvidhan Bachao, Desh Bachao.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.