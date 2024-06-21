GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Citing report inThe Economist, KTR asks Congress Govt to stop smear campaign against BRS rule

Published - June 21, 2024 04:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao.

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has asked the Congress Government in Telangana to stop its smear campaign against the BRS rule in the past and ensure that the growth engine of the State chugs along unhindered.

In a social media post tagging a news report published in the news magazine The Economist on the progress made by Telangana during the last 10 years through a successful model of development, Mr. Rama Rao s’tated on Friday that the news report with “Telangana Model” caption had suggested Telangana as a successful model for creating more new States in the country.

The report had stated that Telangana had achieved phenomenal growth in the past decade under the able administration of K. Chandrasekhar Rao. It underscored the achievements such as installed capacity of power going up from 7.8 gigawatt to 19.3 GW, IT and ITES exports growing four-fold to ₹2.4 trillion ($29 billion) between 2014 and 2023, IT jobs tripled to 900,000 and the contribution of the State to the country’s GDP had increased from 4.1% to 4.9% within 10 years of the State formation.

He hoped that the new rulers would stop their smear campaign against BRS rule and build up on the development achieved by the BRS.

