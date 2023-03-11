CISF to get tech-savvy for better service

March 11, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be getting tech-savvy with numerous tools which are being tested and will soon be implemented across the country. A technical sub-committee was assigned to examine, evaluate and recommend trial directives and testing protocols for Full Body Scanners which will detect any hidden contraband, said officials from the CISF, adding that they change the official at the airport shifts every 20 minutes to maintain alertness.

“We will also be introducing drones in several places across the country to help us serve better,” said ADG of CISF (North) Piyush Anand. “A lot of foreign currencies, gold and drugs are being smuggled from abroad and with the help of our intelligence team, we are able to catch the offenders. “The trial run of body-worn cameras was conducted at Delhi and Mumbai airports and these are being used by CISF personnel. This will be implemented in all other airports too. Meanwhile, as many as 13 lives were saved with the help of CPR in the last four years by the alert Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel,” said the official.

It was also stated that the Fire Service Training Institute (FSTI) of CISF, located on the campus of NISA, attended 2,567 fire calls and secured property worth ₹137.88 crore from April 2022 to January 2023 and saved 18 lives. In the year 1999, CISF was entrusted to provide technical consultancy services related to security and fire protection to government/public/private sector establishments.