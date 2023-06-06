HamberMenu
CISF constable goes missing from barracks

June 06, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A constable from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was reported missing from his barracks at Pahadi Shareef from Saturday night. 

Police said that the constable, Marada Ganapathy, 35, a native of Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, was working at CISF complex in Mamidipally, Pahadi Shareef. 

“His colleagues did not find him in his room on Sunday morning and he did not show up for duty as well. After searching for him and checking with his known circle and trying to contact him over phone, the CISF officials approached us to report a missing person case. His phone has been off since Sunday morning. We have booked a case and started to make efforts to trace him,” said the police.

