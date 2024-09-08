CISCoM supported by DoST inaugurated at IIT-H 

Establishing high-end sophisticated research infrastructure that is accessible to everyone across the country is important to foster a strong culture of research collaboration between institutions and across disciplines in shaping and strengthening the research and development (R&D) landscape in the country, said the Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DoST), Abhay Karandikar on Sunday.

Along with the Director, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H), B.S. Murty and senior faculty, Mr. Karandikar was here to inaugurate the Centre for in-situ and Correlative Microscopy (CISCoM), a centre enabling real-time characterisation across multiple length scales for fundamental and industrial R&D.

The inauguration of the CISCoM-Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute (SATHI) at IIT-H was realised with a grant from the DoST. The centre aims to bring together scientists from a broad range of disciplines, including physical sciences, chemistry, biology, and pharmaceutical studies, to address common goals that can only be addressed using sophisticated microscopy techniques.

The cluster at IIT-H received a funding of ₹60 crore from DoST and the support of 17 academic research and industrial organisations such as NITs, UoH, TGCHE, CBIT, Dr. Reddy’s, IICT, ARCI, CCMB, Bharat Biotech and others, contributed to the tune of ₹20 crore.

According to Director B.S. Murty, the initiative will empower scientists across diverse disciplines to collaborate on innovative solutions using cutting-edge microscopy techniques. The importance of such advanced facilities in India’s research and innovation ecosystem emphasises the Centre’s role in bolstering education and research capabilities in the country and globally, he said.

Chairman Board of Governors, IIT-H, B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, UoH Vice-Chancellor Basuthkar Jagadeeshwar Rao, Bharat Biotech International Chairperson Krishna Ella, and head and representatives of partner organisations participated in the event.

