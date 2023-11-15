Circular geoglyphs discovered in Machanpally village

November 15, 2023 04:37 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

Amateur archaeologists have discovered a circular geoglyph in the village of Machanpally, about 47 kilometres from Hyderabad. The circular geoglyph is carved onto a rock face and is believed to be between 8,000 and 4,000 years old. The discovery was made by Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, a local history group. The group believes that the circular geoglyph may have been used for religious or ceremonial purposes.

“We are excited about this discovery,” said Mohammad Naseer of the group. “This is the first time that a circular geoglyph has been found in Telangana. We believe that it could be a significant archaeological find,” he said.

A circular geoglyph is a complicated and elaborate arrangement of passages or pathways sufficient to confuse a person and is commonly known as chakrayuham. The particular find was noticed on the eastern side of the Rama Temple and Shiva Temples on the Machanpally of Bommala Ramaram mandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the walls of Halebidu temple, the Padmavyuham in which Abhimanyu participated in the Mahabharata war is engraved. These petroglyphs are found all over the world in small and large sizes, resembling the mythological battle strategy known as Chakravyuham or Padmavyuham,” said Sriramoju Haragopal of the group.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.