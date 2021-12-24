Cinema ticket prices hiked

HYDERABAD

24 December 2021 22:41 IST

In a major relief to the film industry, the State Government has announced hike in entry tickets in various categories of theatres.

The minimum ticket in air-conditioned/air-cooled theatres will be ₹50 plus GST while the maximum fare would be ₹150 and GST. Minimum ticket for non-AC theatres will be ₹30 and maximum ₹70 excluding GST. Minimum charges for multiplexes will be ₹100 plus GST This is in addition to the maintenance charges of ₹5 per ticket for AC theatres and ₹3 per ticket in non-AC theatres.

Maximum ticket for recliner seats in single theatre will be ₹200 per ticket plus GST as applicable and it would be ₹250 plus GST in respect of special Imax/large screens of 75ft and above/single theatres. The maximum ticket for recliner seats in multiplexes has been fixed at ₹300 per head excluding the GST, according to an order issued by Home department principal secretary Ravi Gupta recently.

Advertising

Advertising

The revised rates would come into force with immediate effect. The government revised the rates of entry and maintenance charges after due consultations by considering the outcomes, he said adding theatres should print the rates of entry tickets clearly indicating GST and maintenance charges as applicable and the online charges separately on all tickets.