CIL gives ₹3 cr. for mining course revival in OUCE

March 28, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

Coal India Limited (CIL) has come forward to deposit ₹3 crore funds with the Osmania University College of Engineering for salaries of faculty under the “chair-a-professor” initiative as part of the plans to revive engineering course in Mining Technology (Mining Engineering) at bachelors and masters level.

A memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed by CIL Chairman and Managing Director Pramod Agarwal and Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University D. Ravinder here on Monday. Speaking at the event an alumni of OUCE and Director (Technical) of CIL B. Veera Reddy said the Mining Engineering course was offered by OUCE till 1978 and produced several top executives in the mining sector.

Several former executives, also alumni of the OUCE of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) B. Ramesh Kumar, T. Gopal Rao, D.N. Prasad, M.S. Venkata Ramaiah and several others participated in the MoU signing event.