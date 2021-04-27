CII presents TS Intellectual Property awards

HYDERABAD

27 April 2021 19:47 IST

MIDHANI, MSN Labs, IIT-H in list of winners

Defence public sector undertaking Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) has bagged the Telangana State Intellectual Property Award for Best IP Portfolio under the PSU category.

Drugmaker MSN Laboratories is the winner of Best IP Portfolio award under the large entity category. Optimus Drugs and Zen Technologies have bagged the award under the medium entity and the small entity categories.

WiSig Networks and Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad are winners under the startup and educational institute categories respectively. The winners were announced by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Telangana (CII-TS) during the World Intellectual Property Day celebrations it had organised virtually in association with the State government on Monday. The award will be handed over to the entities later.

The Telangana State Intellectual Property Award has been instituted to recognise and encourage IP-driven enterprises in the State. Addressing a session on ‘IP and SMEs: Leveraging IPs for taking ideas to market’, Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said there is a need to showcase MSMEs’ success stories on technology adoption. He urged CII to handhold and motivate MSMEs towards their IP journey.

Chairman of CII National Committee on IP Ramesh Datla said recognition and understanding of IP is increasing in the country, but more awareness of what constitutes IP still needed to be created. The need of the hour is to further accelerate the efforts and pursuits undertaken by Indian industry and facilitate an enabling IP ecosystem in the State.