Cigarettes seized at RGIA
Huge quantity of foreign cigarettes, being smuggled from Dubai, were seized by the Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Wednesday. Officials said they seized 80,000 cigarette sticks worth ₹9.72 lakh from four passengers who arrived by Jazeera Airways flight no. J9-1403. A case was registered and a probe is on.
