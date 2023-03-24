CID nabs absconding offender  

March 24, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST

HYDERABAD

An absconding white collar offender (WCO), who went underground after cheating people to the tune of ₹1.26 crore within a span of a year in 2019, was caught by the Telangana CID team.

Addl DGP of Telangana CID Mahesh M. Bhagwat said that the accused, Ranjit Tiwari, who also goes by aliases like Rajeev Saxena, Himansu Upadyaya, Ranjit Awadhesh Tiwari, Ranjit Kumar Tiwari, was absconding since 2019 and was arrested on March 20 in Gurugram district of Haryana.

“He floated a paper company by name Miric Biotech Limited and recruited a local person as regional sales manager for Telangana to identify interested distributors. The innocent businessmen were told that their company is a very noted one which produces skin care and ayurvedic products on a huge scale in north India and they were shown colourful brochures to give an impression that they were extending their business to south India. On believing this, investor M/s Sindhura Traders deposited ₹6 lakh as deposit amount and ₹36 lakh for material supply to Ranjit Tiwari. After taking the said amount, Tiwari switched off his cell phone and stopped responding to the victim,” said the official.

Based on a complaint, a case was booked by the Telangana State CID Police and a team went to Gurugram and nabbed the absconding accused after four years. “During the investigation, it came to light that he also cheated one Veerender Kumar, a businessman of Gurugram, and Nimma Nikhith Reddy of M/s Yashodha Empersa, with the same modus operandi. The accused cheated people of ₹1.26 crore within a span of one year,” added the official.